Liverpool vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a crucial semi-final fixture this week as Liverpool take on Villarreal on Wednesday. Liverpool are in impressive form at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Villarreal are in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Valencia by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The Merseyside giants defeated local rivals Everton by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Villarreal are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of three matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2016 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool. Villarreal were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Villarreal form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Liverpool vs Villarreal Team News

Liverpool have a strong squad

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Luis Diaz has been exceptional for Liverpool so far and will play a part this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roberto Firmino

Suspended: None

Villarreal need to win this game

Villarreal

Alberto Moreno is recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Francis Coquelin and Gerard Moreno are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Francis Coquelin, Gerard Moreno

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho,, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Etienne Capuoe, Manu Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool vs Villarreal Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional since the turn of the year and are one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have thrived under Jurgen Klopp and will want to make their mark this week.

Villarreal have pulled off a fair share of upsets this season and will need to play out of their skins to reach the Champions League final. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal

