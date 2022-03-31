Liverpool vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

Liverpool will host Watford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday as club football returns from a two-week hiatus.

The Reds are currently on a nine-game winning run in the league, going unbeaten in their last ten since a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in December. With Manchester City slipping a couple of times in their last few outings, the Reds are now just a point behind them in second place, with only nine games remaining.

It's worth mentioning that City and Liverpool are set to face each other at the Etihad in a potentially title-deciding clash next weekend. Both teams will be cautious against dropping points in that game.

Meanwhile, Watford are mired in yet another relegation scramble, sitting in 18th place with six wins and 22 points from 29 games. The Hornets have already seen three managers this season, with Xisco and Claudio Ranieri given the boot and Roy Hodgson taking over in January.

The former England manager oversaw only his second top-flight victory since taking charge before heading into the international break, with Watford beating Southampton.

Liverpool vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 clashes between the two teams, with Liverpool winning 25 times and losing on just six occasions.

Watford haven't won at Anfield since August 1999.

Watford's last victory over Liveprool came just two years ago, when they beat the Reds 3-0 at the Vicarage Road, ending the latter's long unbeaten run.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 league games at Anfield, winning their last nine in a row.

Watford have won eight points from six away games in the league under Hodgson, as many as they had in their previous 17.

The Hornets have taken just four points from their last 30 available against Liverpool, all of which came at the Vicarage Road (3-3 draw in 2017 and 3-0 win in 2020).

Liverpool vs Watford Prediction

Watford have shown signs of improvement under Hodgson, but there's still a long way to go for them. Liverpool, meanwhile, are breathing fire at the moment and look unstoppable in their current form.

It's difficult to see this one going any other way than an easy win for Klopp's side.

Prediction: Liveprool 3-0 Watford.

Liverpool vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Watford have scored just one goal at Anfield in the 21st century).

