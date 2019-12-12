Liverpool vs Watford preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Liverpool host Watford at Anfield as they aim to continue their blistering start to the Premier League season. The Reds have ridden their luck at times but their tally of 46 points from 16 games puts them in pole position for the domestic glory, as the chasing pack have been left well behind.

Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped just two points this season and also sealed qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League midweek, as they registered a routine 2-0 victory against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

In stark contrast, Watford are rooted to the foot of the Premier League standings after their dismal start to the season and it remains to be seen if a new manager's arrival results in an upturn of fortunes, as Nigel Pearson has taken over the reins after the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores last week.

The Reds head into the game as overwhelming favourites and will look to register another victory to cement their position in the Premier League summit.

Liverpool vs Watford head-to-head

Liverpool have won 4 of the last 5 meetings between the two sides and the two sides are separated by a staggering 35 points after 16 games played, which represents the most starling example yet of the gulf of class between the two sides.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Watford form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Liverpool vs Watford team news

Joel Matip and Fabinho are long-term absentees and the Reds are expected to be without the pair once again. Dejan Lovren was susbsituted prematurely in Liverpool's Champions League tie in midweek but Klopp eased fears that the he could be out for a prolonged period, adding that the Croatian was withdrawn as a precaution.

Naby Keita has dazzled in recent weeks and the Guinean could be handed another start in midfield, alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum. Liverpool's feared front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been awarded rest in recent weeks but the trio could lead the line for the home side, as the Reds look to keep up their winning momentum.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could also be drafted into the starting lineup if Klopp decides to make wholesale changes to his squad.

Injuries: Fabinho, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Watford predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Watford prediction

Although Watford will raring to go under their new manager, Klopp's side could have too much in their locker for the side rooted to the foot of the Premier League and the Reds are expected to register a routine victory.

Verdict - Liverpool 3-0 Watford