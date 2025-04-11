Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as West Ham United lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The Hammers were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 85 out of the 152 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 29 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 57 matches at home against West Ham United in all competitions and have won each of their last nine such games against the Hammers.

Since they completed a Premier League double over Liverpool in the 2015-16 season, West Ham United have won only one of their last 17 matches against the Merseysiders in the competition.

Liverpool have scored five goals on two occasions against West Ham United this season - on team has managed to achieve the feat three times against the Hammers in the same season.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Liverpool have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on maintaining their lead at the top of the league table. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More