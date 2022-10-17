Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Southampton in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Merseyside outfit stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 victory over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against West Ham United and have won 79 out of the 145 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 29 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 49 Premier League matches against West Ham United at Anfield, with their previous home defeat coming in 2015.

West Ham United have won only one of their last 12 Premier League matches against Liverpool but did manage to defeat the Merseysiders last season.

Liverpool have won their last seven midweek games in the Premier League by an impressive 20-3 aggregate margin.

West Ham United have lost only one of their last 13 midweek matches in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Arsenal last year.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 28 home games in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in March 2021.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Liverpool have been in impressive form over the past week and picked up a crucial victory against Manchester City in their previous game. Mohamed Salah seems to have found his feet this season and will look to add to his goalscoring tally this weekend.

West Ham United can pack a punch on the counter but have not been at their best this season. Liverpool are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

