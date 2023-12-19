Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

Liverpool and West Ham United will lock horns on Wednesday night in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie at Anfield.

Liverpool sent Bournemouth and Leicester City packing to make it to the competition's quarter-finals. Wednesday's contest against West Ham United comes sandwiched between two high-profile Premier League clashes, against Manchester United last Sunday and Arsenal this Saturday.

Liverpool, who had gotten used to making mincemeat of the Red Devils at Anfield in recent seasons, walked away with an undesired result when two sides collided in front of Anfield's biggest-ever crowd of the Premier League era.

A resolute Manchester United defense refused to afford their rivals a way through and despite their fragilities, they held on for dear life and went back to Old Trafford with a well-earned point.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp were visibly annoyed with the outcome, lamenting that the result did not reflect their dominance. Sure, Liverpool had their chances but the more clear-cut ones, albeit just a couple in number, fell to Manchester United.

Liverpool missed a great chance to climb to the top of the Premier League table and will have it all to do once again this Saturday when current league leaders, the Gunners, come visiting.

Meanwhile, their Wednesday opponents West Ham United picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday.

It was three points earned in typical Hammer fashion as they let their opponents have more of the ball, only to snatch it from them and punish them when they were light at the back. Lucas Paqueta set up Mohammed Kudus for the first two goals of the game.

The Brazilian then made it a hat-trick of assists as he played in Jarrod Bowen for West Ham's third goal of the contest. The London Stadium was in a jovial mood and Moyes will hope that his players can show similar bite when they square off against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have managed to beat Liverpool just once in their last 15 meetings across all competitions, losing 12 and drawing two.

Liverpool have won their last seven home meetings against West Ham in all competitions.

Since reaching the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in the 2013-14 season, West Ham have lost all of their last three quarter-final ties.

Liverpool have failed to win just one of their last six quarter-final ties.

After going six games unbeaten in all competitions, Liverpool have failed to win their last two matches.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Neither Liverpool nor West Ham United are likely to field their strongest XI on Wednesday. Liverpool have a high-profile encounter with Arsenal while the Hammers will go up against Manchester United on Saturday.

West Ham will put up a fight. Although Liverpool were far from convincing in the attacking third against Manchester United, they have enough quality to prevail here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes