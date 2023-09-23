Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers eased past Backa Topola by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The Merseyside outfit defeated LASK by a 3-1 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 81 out of the 147 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 29 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 50 matches at home against West Ham United in the Premier League and have won each of their last six such games in the competition.

Since they completed the league double over Liverpool in the 2015-16 campaign, West Ham United have won only one of their last 14 Premier League games against the hosts.

Liverpool are currently on the longest active unbeaten run in the Premier League and have not suffered defeat in any of their last 16 matches in the competition.

West Ham United have won their last two games away from home in the Premier League - only one victory fewer than they managed last season.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Liverpool have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been a resurgent force this season under Jurgen Klopp. Darwin Nunez has stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will look to make his mark this weekend.

West Ham United were in poor form last season but have given a better account of themselves over the past month. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes