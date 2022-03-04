Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on an impressive West Ham United outfit at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and are giving Manchester City a run for their money in the title race this season. The Merseyside giants edged Norwich City to a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Hammers crashed out of the FA Cup this week and have a point to prove against a formidable opponent this weekend.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent record against West Ham United and have won 78 out of 144 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 29 victories.

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 48 Premier League games against West Ham United at Anfield, with their previous defeat coming in 2015.

West Ham United could complete a Premeir League double for only the second time this weekend, with their only other double coming in the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool have found the back of the net in 11 consecutive Premier League matches against West Ham United, scoring an impressive 31 goals in the process.

Liverpool have the highest win rate in a single month in Premier League history and have won 62% of their matches in March.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games at Anfield and are on an eight-game winning streak at home.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Liverpool are a resurgent force in the Premier League at the moment and will need to sustain their momentum to win the league title. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have been exceptional so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Liverpool FC @LFC #LIVWHU A clinical performance from the Reds against West Ham back in 2018 A clinical performance from the Reds against West Ham back in 2018 ⚽⚽⚽⚽ #LIVWHU https://t.co/uCGTSnRlTJ

West Ham United, on the other hand, have a few issues to address at the moment and will look to replicate their reverse-fixture heroics. Liverpool are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Liverpool vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi