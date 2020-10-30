Liverpool vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Injury-hit Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday night, as they look to keep their winning run going.

The Reds haven't been at their best, but have won their last three games, including a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League group.

Liverpool were tested last weekend in the Premier League by a plucky Sheffield United side, but came through it, with Diogo Jota scoring the winner in a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

2️⃣ big goals in our last 2️⃣ Anfield games ⚽️⚽️@DiogoJota18 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uX4KoogseS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2020

West Ham United, on the other hand, have got two very creditable results in the last two weeks. They followed up that incredible 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur with a resilient defensive performance to draw 1-1 against Manchester City.

Liverpool vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Liverpool have won 76 of the 141 clashes against West Ham United, losing only 28 times to the Hammers. These two teams have played 37 draws against each other.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-D-L

West Ham United form guide: D-D-W-L-W

Liverpool vs West Ham United Team News

Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all definitely going to miss this game for Liverpool.

Focus 🔛 #LIVWHU



5️⃣0️⃣ pics from today's training session 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2020

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Joel Matip have still not returned to team training, and that means they could be unavailable for the game on Saturday. Fabinho, who picked up a hamstring injury in the UEFA Champions League game against Midtjylland on Tuesday, is also out for this game.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Naby Keita

Suspensions: None

Ryan Fredericks has been joined on the sidelines, whose hamstring is set to keep him out of action for around a month.

Said Benrahma is set to see his first action in a West Ham United shirt, but it is unlikely that the Algerian will start. David Moyes is likely to make just one change, with Sebastian Haller taking the injured Antonio's place.

Injured: Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio.

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Ham United (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianksi; Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Sebastian Haller

Liverpool vs West Ham United Prediction

Antonio being ruled out is a massive blow for West Ham, who would have hoped to take advantage of a depleted Liverpool rearguard with Antonio's pace, strength and aerial ability.

As it stands, though, with the ability Liverpool possess in attacking areas, we are predicting a narrow home win for the champions.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United