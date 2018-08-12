Liverpool vs West Ham United: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation

Liverpool Team

Liverpool gets their Premier League campaign underway against West Ham United on Sunday at Anfield. The Reds are considered by many to be Manchester City's main title rivals this season, after a busy summer transfer window and they will be looking to start their campaign in the best possible start by securing a home win at Anfield. A whole host of new signings could feature in the starting line-up for Liverpool against West Ham Ham United on Sunday at Anfield.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for.

Jurgen Klopp will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker

In Goal, the summer signing from AS Roma, Alisson Becker is a certainty to start. The Brazilian will look to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper at Anfield and he would be hoping that it all starts well for him when he will make his competitive debut against West Ham United in the season opener on Sunday.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Andrew Robertson

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup. His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend has been the feature of his gameplay in the previous campaign. He will be rightfully taking his place in the left-back position for Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool backline. Therefore, he will definitely start against West Ham United on Sunday.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is likely to start against West Ham United at Anfield. With almost all of the preferred centre-backs like Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, and Ragnar Klavan not fully fit, this could be a huge opportunity for Joe Gomez to show his worth to the Liverpool faithful.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is also set to return sooner than expected from his extended holiday after Russia 2018 and is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against West Ham United.

