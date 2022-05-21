Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday in their final game of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The title race is set to go to the wire this season, with the Reds trailing Manchester City by just one point in the standings. City face Aston Villa, managed by Steven Gerrard, in their final game of the season.

Both games will kick off simultaneously, so it's of utmost importance that Liverpool take three points. Jurgen Klopp's side secured a narrow come-from-behind 2-1 win against Southampton on Wednesday to keep their title and quadruple hopes alive.

Wolves, meanwhile, cannot qualify for Europe but could spoil the Reds' party if they can pull off an upset. They are on a six-game winless run in the league at the moment, so securing a win against the nigh-flying Reds could be an uphill task for them.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 109 times across competitions. Liverpool enjoy a 56-36 lead in wins, while the spoils have been shared 17 times.

The hosts are on a ten-game winning streak in the Premier League against the Wolves, keeping eight clean sheets.

Liverpool are undefeated at home in league fixtures this season, scoring at least one goal in all of their 18 home games.

The Reds have scored at least two goals in 34 of their last 42 Premier League games, while Wolves have not scored more than two in a league game since March.

Liverpool are yet to concede a goal from the penalty spot in the league this season, while no team has conceded more from spot kicks this season than Wolves (9).

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Liverpool will take a late call on the involvement of Mohamed Salah in the game, and the Egyptian is expected to start from the bench. Virgil Van Dijk also faces a late fitness test.

Klopp might be in a dilemma regarding team selection, with the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28 only a week away.

Liverpool FC @LFC Go 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 as the Reds prepare for the final @premierleague game of the season! Go 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 as the Reds prepare for the final @premierleague game of the season!

Nonetheless, the hosts have enough squad depth to field a strong starting XI. Wolves, meanwhile, will hope to sign off with a decent performance, but their struggles in recent fixtures mean they'll start second favourites here.

While Liverpool are not expected to push themsevels too much here, they should be able to eke out a win and hope City drop points at home against Aston Villa.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Liverpool to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 5: Sadio Mane to score or assist any time - Yes.

