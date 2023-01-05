Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th January 2023

Liverpool are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Thomas Frank's Brentford in the league. An own goal from French centre-back Ibrahima Konate and goals from DR Congo international Yoane Wissa and forward Bryan Mbeumo sealed the deal for Brentford. Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the goal for Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the league. A first-half goal from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence for Wolverhampton Wanderers was canceled out by a second-half goal from attacker Danny Ings for Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost three and drawn one.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has registered 11 goal contributions in the league for Liverpool.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has scored five goals in 10 league starts for Liverpool so far.

Both Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves have scored four goals in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes has two goal contributions in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Liverpool's Premier League season is unraveling, and Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves sixth in the league right now. The season is long, and Liverpool will still aim to finish in the top four. However, their chances of winning a trophy this season now rely on them doing well in cup competitions.

B/R Football @brfootball Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford, reports @ptgorst Virgil van Dijk is set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up against Brentford, reports @ptgorst https://t.co/MYUbyykwak

Some interesting news concerning these two clubs has done the rounds recently. Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes. Given Nunes was a high-profile, big-money acquisition by Wolves last summer, his being linked to Liverpool after half a season of fairly average performances has been met with surprise.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Liverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. Wolves coach Jules Lopetegui on links for Matheus Nunes and Liverpool: “We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here”. 🟠 #WWFC Liverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. Wolves coach Jules Lopetegui on links for Matheus Nunes and Liverpool: “We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here”. 🟠 #WWFCLiverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. https://t.co/8DgUfiAl22

What is even more surprising is Liverpool deciding to spend money on Cody Gakpo, an attacker, ahead of a midfielder. Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo have all been linked.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, will hope that the addition of Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid provides some much-needed impetus to their drab attack. Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with them recently.

Liverpool to win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Poll : 0 votes