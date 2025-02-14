Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. The league leaders have endured disappointing results over the past week and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend to further strengthen their grip at the top.

They played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against rivals Everton on Wednesday and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before the Toffees snatched a late leveller to spur a tense finish to an already dramatic contest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, have endured a near-disastrous campaign but have performed well in recent outings and will be looking to carry that momentum into the final third of the season. They picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa in their last league outing before beating Blackburn Rovers by the same scoreline in the FA Cup last weekend.

The visitors, who have now climbed up to 17th place, are only two points above the drop zone and will be desperate to secure a result when they head to northwestern England on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 117 meetings between the two clubs. Liverpool have won 62 of those games while the Old Gold have won 37 times. The other 18 contests have ended in draws.

The Reds have won their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 14.

Wolves' last league win at Anfield came back in December 2010.

Arne Slot's men are the highest-scoring side in the English top flight this season with a goal tally of 58.

The West Midlands outfit have conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this season. Only Leicester City (53) and last-placed Southampton (54) have shipped more.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Liverpool are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be gutted not to have won both games. They are, however, undefeated on home turf since a shock 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest back in September and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

Wolves, on the other hand, have won their last two games after losing four of their previous five. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat against the wounded Reds on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

