Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2023

Seventh-placed Liverpool entertain 15th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in a midweek Premier League game on Wednesday (March 1). In the reverse fixture in February, Wolves won 3-0 home, thanks to goals from Ruben Neves and Craig Dawson and an own goal from Joel Matip.

The Reds played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday, snapping their two-game winning run in the league. Wolves, meanwhile, are winless in their last two league outings and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Fulham last time around.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 113 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to League Division One in 1894. The Reds lead 58-37.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool's last three Premier League games, with the Reds keeping three clean sheets.

Jurgen Klopp's men have suffered just one league defeat at home in the Premier League this season, while Wolves have two wins on their travels.

The Reds have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games against Wolves in the Premier League.

Liverpool have won 18 of their last 20 league meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their seven Premier League games in 2023, twice as many as in the entirety of 2022.

Five of their last seven meetings at Anfield have produced over 2.5 goals.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Both teams have endured identical results in their last six games across competitions, winning thrice and losing twice. Wolves were impressive in their 3-0 win at home against Liverpool in February but have not recorded a league double over the Reds in the Premier League era.

Liverpool have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals at home, losing twice this century.

This will be their fourth game in 11 games, so fatigue could be a factor, but the hosts pack should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score or assist any time - Yes

