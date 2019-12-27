Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Can the Liverpool juggernaut be stopped?

On Boxing Day, Liverpool turned up at the King Power Stadium, having embarked on a Middle Eastern sojourn and having returned with the FIFA Club World Cup crown firmly tucked in their back pocket.

However, several expected the Reds to be slightly weary, especially considering the hours they’d spent on the flight back home, although they represented a side in high spirits. Thus, plenty believed that the fixture against Leicester City would pose a potential banana skin, a contest that had the ability to rip open the Premier League title race.

Yet, Jurgen Klopp’s men turned in arguably their most complete performance of the campaign as they swatted aside the Foxes with minimal fuss. The Merseysiders kept a clean sheet, dominated the midfield and made the net ripple four times. In the process, Leicester were accorded a first-hand experience of just how good the Reds are currently.

Consequently, Liverpool established a 13-point cushion at the perch of the table, though that could be cut down to 11, provided Manchester City win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 27th of December.

Hence, on paper, the Reds seem to have wrapped up the PL even before 2020 has dawned upon the world. Yet, that is something the Champions League holders might not want to take into account too early, especially considering they have a game to play on the 29th of December against Wolves, an encounter that could possibly test them mentally and physically.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have seemingly overcome a rather patchy start and now find themselves in the upper trenches of the table, en route another top-half finish. More impressively though, they have regained the mojo that made them tricky propositions last term, meaning that they’ve given several traditionally strong outfits a run for their money.

Thus, they could perhaps act as Liverpool’s kryptonite, although that is easier said than done, especially at Anfield. Yet, akin to several teams this season, Nuno’s charges would want to try and be the first side to blemish the Reds’ spotless record.

After all, if it were to happen, they’d make a certain side in Manchester quite happy, while it might just cause a hint of tension in Merseyside. And, while it remains a bit of a stretch to assume such outcomes, one reckons that Liverpool’s juggernaut, if it can be stopped, needs to be halted in 2019.

Else, that elusive Premier League conquest could just come to fruition come May 2020.

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Information

Date: 29th December 2019

Time: 10:00 PM IST; 4:30 PM (Local Time)

Venue: Anfield

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head to Head

Liverpool have historically had the better of the exchanges, although Wolves have posted a couple of victories in their past four meetings.

Total Matches Played: 104 matches

Liverpool: 51 wins

Wolves: 36 wins

Draw: 17 draws

Form Guide (Last five league matches; most recent first)

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Wolves: W-L-D-W-D

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Liverpool might be tempted to shuffle their pack, especially after a string of high-profile games in the past few days. Thus, the likes of Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could be given the nod at Anfield.

Apart from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who picked up an ankle ligament injury in the Middle East, the Reds don’t have any fresh injury concerns, although they would be sweating over the fitness of Jordan Henderson, who hobbled off in their encounter against Leicester City.

Injuries: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho, Joel Matip

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Over the past couple of seasons, Wolves have shown the propensity to throw a spanner in the established works. Moreover, with the probable absence of Fabinho and Henderson, they might be in better stead playing on the counter.

Having said that though, the Reds’ rear-guard seems immovable whereas their effervescent front three are also coming up with the goods frequently.

Additionally, with the game at Anfield, Wolves, despite their pedigree, might just have to settle for another defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Match Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers