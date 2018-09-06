Liverpool 2018-19: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed

Jurgen Klopp

It is no surprise that the Reds are sitting merrily on the top of the 2018/19 Premier League table. They were one of the most exciting teams to watch last season and finished runners-up to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of the best sides in European football. They have made some exciting signings this summer with the likes of Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho.

The Reds are the biggest spending club in Premier League this summer with a total of around £177 million in player transfers. With some world-class players in their squad, the Reds are one of the heavy spenders on player wages and salaries.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the wages and salary of 20 Liverpool first team stars (Stats Courtesy: totalsportek.com).

Joe Gomez, £30,000 per week

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Primarily a centre-back, Gomez can also play as a fullback. Having made his debut during the 2015/16 season, Gomez had a breakthrough campaign last season. He made 23 Premier League appearances and 31 in all competitions for Liverpool last campaign. He has also made his England debut in 2017.

Andrew Robertson, £50,000 per week

Liverpool signed the 24-year-old from Hull City during the summer of 2017. Robertson made 30 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season and has also played all the games for Liverpool this season. The Scotland international has already made 22 appearances for his national side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, £50,000 per week

A Liverpool academy graduate, the England international is one of the most exciting fullbacks in Premier League football at the moment. He scored three goals in 33 appearances for Liverpool last season and also made his England debut. He is currently Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice right-back.

Simon Mignolet, £60,000 per week

The former Sunderland star has played 155 Premier League games for the Reds in his career. However, the arrival of Alisson Becker from AS Roma has dislodged him from the no.1 spot. Mignolet hasn’t played a single Premier League game this season. The Belgian international has played 21 games for his national team so far.

