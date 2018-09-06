Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool 2018-19: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22.48K   //    06 Sep 2018, 12:26 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Jurgen Klopp

It is no surprise that the Reds are sitting merrily on the top of the 2018/19 Premier League table. They were one of the most exciting teams to watch last season and finished runners-up to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. 

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of the best sides in European football. They have made some exciting signings this summer with the likes of Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho. 

The Reds are the biggest spending club in Premier League this summer with a total of around £177 million in player transfers. With some world-class players in their squad, the Reds are one of the heavy spenders on player wages and salaries. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the wages and salary of 20 Liverpool first team stars (Stats Courtesy: totalsportek.com).

Joe Gomez, £30,000 per week

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Primarily a centre-back, Gomez can also play as a fullback. Having made his debut during the 2015/16 season, Gomez had a breakthrough campaign last season. He made 23 Premier League appearances and 31 in all competitions for Liverpool last campaign. He has also made his England debut in 2017.

Andrew Robertson, £50,000 per week

Liverpool signed the 24-year-old from Hull City during the summer of 2017. Robertson made 30 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season and has also played all the games for Liverpool this season. The Scotland international has already made 22 appearances for his national side. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold, £50,000 per week

A Liverpool academy graduate, the England international is one of the most exciting fullbacks in Premier League football at the moment. He scored three goals in 33 appearances for Liverpool last season and also made his England debut. He is currently Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice right-back. 

Simon Mignolet, £60,000 per week

The former Sunderland star has played 155 Premier League games for the Reds in his career. However, the arrival of Alisson Becker from AS Roma has dislodged him from the no.1 spot. Mignolet hasn’t played a single Premier League game this season. The Belgian international has played 21 games for his national team so far.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
Top 5 highest paid Liverpool players in 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: African stars are leading the charge at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best Liverpool debuts
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Preview - Leicester City vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Leicester City vs Liverpool:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are the favorites...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Weekly wages and salary of first-team...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Reasons Why Liverpool Are The...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool to sign Nigerian International Moses...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us