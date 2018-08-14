Liverpool superstar laughs off transfer claims

Klopp is leading a happy camp

Liverpool have had quite a satisfying transfer window. Jurgen Klopp has been quite the master when it comes to orchestrating the right transfer moves for the Merseyside Reds. With so many top players joining Liverpool over the course of the summer transfer window, there was plenty of speculation regarding the status of the existing players.

Georginio Wijnaldum was one such player who was expected to be unsettled by the arrival of Fabinho from AS Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig. As a result, he was heavily linked with a move away from the club. However, the player has now come out and revealed that he was 'baffled' by the claims and has laughed it off.

The rumours were buoyed by the fact that a possible reunion between Wijnaldum and former PSV Eindhoven boss Phillip Cocu.

Wijnaldum said,

"That was the speculation of the media. I laughed about it. I also read that I asked the club if I could leave. I never had a conversation with the club.

"People from the outside just see Liverpool is buying players, so players who are already here are going to leave. Liverpool will always buy good players, even if they already have good players. That's normal.

"But that was something from the media that I was going to Turkey, maybe because Phillip Cocu is manager and I worked with him for two years. I don't know who put it in the media, but it wasn't me."

Wijnaldum starred for Liverpool in their resounding 4-0 win over West Ham in the opening weekend of the Premier League. As Fabinho struggles for fitness and Henderson is kept on the sidelines, Wijnaldum will be afforded more chances over the coming weeks. And if he kicks on in the same vein, there will be intense competition for a midfield spot at Anfield.

"I always try to perform and not because you have players on the bench or on the pitch that can play in your position.

"I always want to play. That kind of competition, you have to get it in a team like Liverpool. I think Manchester City and Chelsea, with the new signings that they've made, have it also.

Liverpool are tipped to mount a title challenge this season and give reigning champions Manchester City a run for their money. And Wijnaldum is feeling ever so optimistic about their chances this season.

"We feel that we can do something special. We felt it last year also. But feeling is one thing, doing it is the second one. We work hard to achieve great things in the season. That's what we're going to try.

"We just have to make sure we keep this confidence and the way we are playing. Hopefully, we will play a lot of good games this season."