Liverpool willing to offer Barcelona star 50 times his current salary to seal Anfield switch: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Barcelona youngster Gavi a bumper contract in order to lure him to Anfield during this window. The Spaniard is currently under contract at the Catalan club until 2023 and is in talks to sign a new five-year extension at the club.

According to El Nacional, however, Liverpool are ready to test Barcelona's resolve by offering Gavi a contract worth 50 times what he's currently earning at the club. The Spaniard currently earns £1,600 per week and the Reds are willing to reportedly offer £80,000 per week.

The report also states that Gavi currently has a release clause of £41.7 million, which can be easily met by Liverpool. However, Barcelona are looking to remove the clause in the new contract extension that they are offering the Spaniard.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan of the Barcelona midfielder and is desperate to bolster Liverpool's options in the middle of the park during the January transfer window.

Gavi has flourished at Barcelona this season after being given his debut by Ronald Koeman earlier in the campaign. The 17-year old's performances have also seen him called up to the Spanish national team, having represented his country in the UEFA Nations League in October last year.

Liverpool could be helped by Barcelona's financial situation

Gavi has been the breakout star for Barcelona this season

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City earlier this window in a deal worth €55 million, however, the Catalan club are not allowed to register him in their squad until they clear up space in their wage bill.

Barcelona have sent Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan to Aston Villa, however, that alone has not been enough to allow them to register Torres. Liverpool could be doing the Blaugrana a huge favor by signing Gavi during this window.

However, Barcelona manager Xavi sees Gavi as untouchable and is looking to build his team around the young core that they have at the moment. It seems highly unlikely that the Catalan giants will allow Gavi to leave during this transfer window, especially with talks over a contract extension currently taking place.

Barcelona will look to offload other players in order to be able to register Torres, while Liverpool will most likely have to search elsewhere if they are to bring in midfield reinforcements during the January transfer window.

#FCB



Release clause [€50m] will be removed. Gavi wants to stay.

