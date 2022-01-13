Liverpool willing to pay €30 million and offer 3-year contract to sign Real Madrid legend - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos next summer.

The German's current contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in 2023. This could force the Spanish club to sell the 32-year-old next summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are willing to pay €30 million to Real Madrid. They are also ready to offer Kroos a three-year contract to convince him to part ways with the Spanish club and move to Merseyside.

Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp is eager to bring the midfielder to Anfield and is willing to offer Kroos a leading role within his Liverpool squad. The Reds are also believed to be willing to offer Kroos a salary package similar to the one he earns at Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014 from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €24 million. The German midfielder has developed into one of the best footballers of his generation during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has gone on to score 25 goals and provide 83 assists in 341 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions. Kroos has helped Los Blancos win two La Liga titles and three Champions League titles during his seven-and-a-half years with the club.

The veteran midfielder is reportedly enjoying life at Real Madrid this season and is thriving under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

He has made 21 appearances for the club in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign and has scored three goals. His performances have helped propel Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga standings, five points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

Despite Kroos' influence on the squad and the club's performances on the pitch, reports have suggested that Real Madrid are unlikely to offer the 32-year-old a contract extension.

The Spanish club are reportedly planning for a future without Kroos and Luka Modric, who are entering the twilight stages of their respective careers.

Real Madrid are believed to be eager to develop the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, and could therefore be open to the prospect of selling Kroos next summer.

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign the veteran midfielder next summer. Klopp is rumored to be a massive fan of Kroos and is eager to add some much-needed experience and quality to his squad's midfield.

Thiago Alcantara's presence at Liverpool could force the club to cool their interest in Real Madrid star Toni Kroos

Thiago Alcantara in action for the Reds

Liverpool signed Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £20 million in the summer of 2020. The former Barcelona star signed a four-year contract with the Reds.

The midfielder has endured a slow start to life in the Premier League due to injuries. Thiago has, however, managed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the English game and has become an integral member of Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up.

The 30-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions this season. His vision, creativity and composure on the ball have provided Liverpool with an added dimension to their attack and overall game-play.

Thiago Alcantara has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract with Liverpool. The Spaniard's presence at Anfield could force Jurgen Klopp's side to cool their interest in Toni Kroos.

