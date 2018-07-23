Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool's 10 most expensive players ever

Mohit Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.35K   //    23 Jul 2018, 11:38 IST

<p>

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool has made some quality signings to bolster their squad in the hope of bringing back the glory days at Anfield. Liverpool has spent big (like all the major clubs) and the upcoming season will feature 8 of the 10 most expensive players in Liverpool's history.

Through all these years of ups and downs, from finishing 2nd to falling down to 8th, Liverpool made some record signings. Some have lived up to the hype, while some failed miserably. Nevertheless, here are the top 10 most expensive players to don the famous Red uniform.


10) Roberto Firmino - £29 million

Swansea City v Liverpool - Premier League

Bought from:- Hoffenheim

Year:- 2015

Manager In Charge:- Brendan

Firmino joined Liverpool after scoring 41 goals in 150 games for Hoffenheim. Though his goal scoring wasn't as impressive, he was the type of player that could play anywhere in the front 3. Liverpool was in desperate need of a creative attacking player and Brendan Rodgers put his faith in Firmino.

He hasn't disappointed the Kop as he is a member of a deadly trio in world football alongside Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah. He scored 27 goals last season for Liverpool (best season of his career) making him one of the best marksmen in Europe.

But what separates Firmino from the pack is his insane work-rate. The Liverpool no. 9 is always there to support the (weak) Liverpool defensive line.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Liverpool Transfer News
Mohit Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
A Student Of The Game Of Basketball.
Liverpool’s 5 most expensive signings
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
10 most expensive English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Most expensive transfers of the summer window so far
RELATED STORY
10 most questionable signings made by Liverpool in the...
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Salah will not be a one season wonder
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why 2018-19 could be Liverpool’s season
RELATED STORY
World's most expensive XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us