Liverpool's 10 most expensive players ever

Mohit Joshi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 23 Jul 2018, 11:38 IST

Over the last few seasons, Liverpool has made some quality signings to bolster their squad in the hope of bringing back the glory days at Anfield. Liverpool has spent big (like all the major clubs) and the upcoming season will feature 8 of the 10 most expensive players in Liverpool's history.

Through all these years of ups and downs, from finishing 2nd to falling down to 8th, Liverpool made some record signings. Some have lived up to the hype, while some failed miserably. Nevertheless, here are the top 10 most expensive players to don the famous Red uniform.

10) Roberto Firmino - £29 million

Bought from:- Hoffenheim

Year:- 2015

Manager In Charge:- Brendan

Firmino joined Liverpool after scoring 41 goals in 150 games for Hoffenheim. Though his goal scoring wasn't as impressive, he was the type of player that could play anywhere in the front 3. Liverpool was in desperate need of a creative attacking player and Brendan Rodgers put his faith in Firmino.

He hasn't disappointed the Kop as he is a member of a deadly trio in world football alongside Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah. He scored 27 goals last season for Liverpool (best season of his career) making him one of the best marksmen in Europe.

But what separates Firmino from the pack is his insane work-rate. The Liverpool no. 9 is always there to support the (weak) Liverpool defensive line.

