5 of the most expensive signings by Liverpool

Liverpool are set to complete another big-money move in the transfer market, but who are the most expensive signings in the club's history?

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 23:45 IST

Torres had a goal-laden spell at Liverpool

Liverpool are poised to announce the arrival of Roma and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah at Anfield for a fee of £39 million.

The deal is set to eclipse the one which saw the Reds sign Christian Benteke for £40 million two years ago from Aston Villa, thereby making the 25-year-old attacker the most expensive player in the club’s history.

Salah’s signing is, what manager Jurgen Klopp hopes, the next step to his team winning the English title for the first time since 1989-90 – three seasons before the inception of the Premier League.

Also read: How AS Roma helped build Mohamed Salah into Liverpool's dream signing four years later

But simply because he has arrived for a lot of money does not guarantee success. Indeed, Liverpool’s other big buys have proven to be a distinctly mixed bag over time.

Here are the Anfield club’s biggest five purchases before Salah and how they fared during their spells, ranked out of five stars.

#5 Fernando Torres (£32m)

One of the modern cult heroes of Liverpool and Anfield, Fernando Torres was signed for a then club-record fee from Atletico Madrid, a team that it seemed he would never leave.

At the time, the Spaniard was a 23-year-old promise, and he fully lived up to that during his spell on Merseyside, which stretched from 2007 until January 2011. It proved to be the most prolific period of his career, during which he scored 81 times in 142 outings.

Despite his individual excellence, though, Torres could not inspire Liverpool to a single major honour during his time at Anfield, making his own exploits all the more impressive. Since leaving for Chelsea in a deal worth £50m, he has never quite been the same player, flopping at Stamford Bridge before a spell with AC Milan. He is now back at Atleti.