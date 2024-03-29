Livingston vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Livingston host Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday (March 31) in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts lost 3-0 to Hibernian last time out, finding themselves three goals down after 22 minutes and failing to find a way back. Livingston are rock-bottom in the league with 17 points.

Celtic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign, beating St Johnstone 3-1 in their last game. They are atop the Premiership with 71 points, a point above second-placed Rangers.

Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Livingston and Celtic, who lead 30-2.

Celtic are unbeaten in eight games in the fixture since 2021.

Livingston are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Livingston (20) are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

The Celts (71) are the highest-scoring side in the Premiership this season.

Celtic have 36 points on the road this season, the highest by any team in the competition.

Livingston vs Celtic Prediction

Livingston are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five games across competitions. They have won just one home league game since October and could struggle against the league leaders.

Celtic, meanwhile, have won their last two games and four of their last five across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top convincingly this weekend.

Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Celtic

Livingston vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last eight matchups in the league.)