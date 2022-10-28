Livingston vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Livingston and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 13 clash on Sunday (October 30).
The hosts are coming off a surprise 1-1 draw at Rangers last weekend, having taken a surprise fourth-minute lead through Joel Nouble. They were reduced to ten men with 12 minutes to go after Morgan Boyes received his marching orders five minutes after coming on. John Lundstram scored an injury time equaliser for the hosts.
Celtic, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Georgios Giakoumakis' 34th-minute strike was cancelled out by Mykhailo Mudryk's 58th-minute equaliser. The draw saw the Bhoys eliminated from European football for the season.
They will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they hold a four-point advantage atop the standings. Livingston are sixth, having garnered 16 points from 11 games.
Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Celtic have 20 wins from their last 29 games against Livingston, while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent meeting in March saw Celtic claim a 3-1 away win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen one or both teams fail to score.
- Celtic's last four games on the road across competitions have produced at least three goals.
- Livingston's last four home games have seen one team fail to score.
- Celtic are on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions.
Livingston vs Celtic Prediction
Celtic's elimination from European football should enable them to channel all their focus on league action as they seek to retain their title.
Livingston, meanwhile, have performed admirably and are on course to make the Championship playoffs. They have won three of their last five home games, with their last four games not producing more than one goal.
However, Celtic's attacking firepower means they're likely to create multiple goalscoring chances. The Bhoys should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Celtic
Livingston vs Celtic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celtic to win
Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Celtic's last four games on the road across competitions have produced at least three goals).
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Livingston's last four home games have seen one team fail to score).