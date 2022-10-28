Livingston vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Livingston and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 13 clash on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are coming off a surprise 1-1 draw at Rangers last weekend, having taken a surprise fourth-minute lead through Joel Nouble. They were reduced to ten men with 12 minutes to go after Morgan Boyes received his marching orders five minutes after coming on. John Lundstram scored an injury time equaliser for the hosts.

Celtic, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Georgios Giakoumakis' 34th-minute strike was cancelled out by Mykhailo Mudryk's 58th-minute equaliser. The draw saw the Bhoys eliminated from European football for the season.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC



It was a wet and windy morning at Lennoxtown as Ange Postecoglou put his players through their paces in preparation for this Sunday's Premiership clash at Livingston.



Show Racism the Red Card 🟥



They will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they hold a four-point advantage atop the standings. Livingston are sixth, having garnered 16 points from 11 games.

Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 20 wins from their last 29 games against Livingston, while seven games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in March saw Celtic claim a 3-1 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen one or both teams fail to score.

Celtic's last four games on the road across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Livingston's last four home games have seen one team fail to score.

Celtic are on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Livingston vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic's elimination from European football should enable them to channel all their focus on league action as they seek to retain their title.

Livingston, meanwhile, have performed admirably and are on course to make the Championship playoffs. They have won three of their last five home games, with their last four games not producing more than one goal.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC “The way we play is perfect for me and I just need to come into the league and find my place, I’m still new here and I still need to feel 100%.”



#cinchPrem | #LIVCEL | #COYBIG “The way we play is perfect for me and I just need to come into the league and find my place, I’m still new here and I still need to feel 100%.” 💬 “The way we play is perfect for me and I just need to come into the league and find my place, I’m still new here and I still need to feel 100%.”#cinchPrem | #LIVCEL | #COYBIG 🍀

However, Celtic's attacking firepower means they're likely to create multiple goalscoring chances. The Bhoys should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Celtic

Livingston vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Celtic's last four games on the road across competitions have produced at least three goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Livingston's last four home games have seen one team fail to score).

