Livingston vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Livingston welcome Celtic to the Tony Macaroni Arena for a Scottish Premiership matchday six lunchtime kickoff on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Ross County last weekend. Second-half goals from Simon Murray and Bruce Anderson saw the spoils getting shared.

Celtic, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League, finishing with nine men. Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored second-half goals to help the Dutch side claim maximum points.

The Hoos will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them dispatch Dundee FC with a routine 3-0 home win. The victory saw them maintain their two-point advantage atop the summit, having claimed 13 points from five games.

Livingston, meanwhile, are seventh with six points to show for their efforts after five games.

Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 23 wins and seven draws in their last 32 games against Livingston.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Celtic claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Celtic's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Livingston have lost just one of the six games they have played across competitions this season.

Their ast four meetings have produced at least three goals.

Four of Celtic's last five games across competitions have been level at half-time.

Livingston vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic had a night to forget in the continent as they kicked off their UEFA Champions League camaign on a sour note against Feyenoord. Brendan Rodgers will have to get his players focused on the task ahead to get them back to winning ways in their quest to defend their league title.

Meanwhile, Livingston's start to the season has been relatively impressive, and the Lions have been something of a boogey team for the Scottish champions in recent years. That, coupled with Celtic's recent struggles, could give them the belief that they could get something here.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Livingston 1-4 Celtic

Livingston vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half