Livingston vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Livingston will trade tackles with Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena on matchday six of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Dundee United last weekend.

Celtic suffered a harrowing 4-3 defeat in a thrilling encounter away Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday. The Bhoys had gone into a two-goal lead after 27 minutes but conspired to lose the seven-goal thriller.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC 🏟🍀 We are welcoming guests back inside Celtic Park, with the re-introduction of our full Celtic Park Stadium Tour, @celticparkevent ⤵️ 🏟🍀 We are welcoming guests back inside Celtic Park, with the re-introduction of our full Celtic Park Stadium Tour, @celticparkevent ⤵️

Before that, they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Ross County in the league that helped them into fifth place in the table with nine points from five matches. Livingston sit at the bottom of the standings and have just one point to show for their efforts.

Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 23 victories from their last 30 matches against Livingston. Six previous matches ended in a draw while Livingston have just one victory to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Celtic ran riot in a 6-0 thrashing on home soil.

Both sides have been in poor form, with the hosts losing four of their last six matches in all competitions while Celtic have lost three of their last four matches.

Livingston form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Livingston vs Celtic Team News

Livingston

Sean Kelly and Craig Sibbald are injured for the hosts and will miss the game. Jaze Kabia and Jack McMillan are long-term absentees due to their respective knee injuries. Jackson Longridge has been struggling with a knock and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Sean Kelly, Craig Sibbald, Jaze Kabia, Jack McMillan

Doubtful: Jackson Longridge

Suspension: None

Livingston FC @LiviFCOfficial



Joel's away shirt is one of only 12 shirts that remain available to sponsor this season.



Full details here - A big thank you to @Gallifrey5 who has very kindly sponsored the home shirt of @OfficialNoubz for the 2021/22 season.Joel's away shirt is one of only 12 shirts that remain available to sponsor this season.Full details here - bit.ly/3sQb8mg A big thank you to @Gallifrey5 who has very kindly sponsored the home shirt of @OfficialNoubz for the 2021/22 season.



Joel's away shirt is one of only 12 shirts that remain available to sponsor this season.



Full details here - bit.ly/3sQb8mg https://t.co/wN03aamVFk

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele (ankle), Greg Taylor (shoulder), Michael Johnston (hamstring), James Forrest (knock), Kyogo Furuhashi (knee) and long-term absentee Christopher Jullien (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Michael Johnston, James Forrest, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspension: None

Livingston vs Celtic Predicted XI

Livingston Predicted XI (4-5-1): Maksymilian Stryjek (GK); James Penrice, Jack Fitzwater, Ayo Obileye, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Alan Forrest, Andrew Shinnie, Scott Pittman, Ben Williamson; Bruce Anderson

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt; Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Adam Montgomery

Livingston vs Celtic Prediction

Despite flattering to deceive in recent weeks, the visitors are still one of the bonafide giants of Scottish football and are vastly superior to Livingston.

Also Read

The game against the basement side offers Ange Postecoglou's team the perfect opportunity to get back on track and we are backing them to take it.

Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Celtic

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shardul Sant