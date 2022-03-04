Livingston vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Livingston will welcome Celtic to the Tony Macaroni Arena for a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to build on from their 2-1 comeback victory over Dundee United at the same ground on Wednesday. A second-half own goal by Ryan Edwards and Scott Pittman's first-half strike helped them overturn Liam Smith's second-minute goal for the visitors.

Celtic secured a routine 2-0 victory over St. Mirren on home turf on the same day. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor scored second-half goals to guide the capital side to victory.

Livingston FC @LiviFCOfficial Next up for the Lions - the visit of league leaders @CelticFC to the @_TonyMacaroni Arena this Sunday as Ange Postecoglou brings his team to West Lothian as we look to keep our 15-year, undefeated home record against the Parkhead side intact. Next up for the Lions - the visit of league leaders @CelticFC to the @_TonyMacaroni Arena this Sunday as Ange Postecoglou brings his team to West Lothian as we look to keep our 15-year, undefeated home record against the Parkhead side intact. https://t.co/k1LbBJsmUF

The win helped the Bhoys maintain their three-point lead at the summit of the table, while Livingston sit in fourth spot on 37 points.

Livingston vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 23 wins from their last 32 games against Livingston. Seven matches ended in a draw, while Sunday's hosts were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Georgios Giakoumakis missed an injury time penalty for Celtic in a goalless draw.

Livingston form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Livingston vs Celtic Team News

Livingston

Daniel Barden continues to be away from football as he battles cancer, while Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan are doubts for Celtic's visit.

Unavailable: Daniel Barden

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Tom Parkes, Jack McMillan

Celtic

Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Michael Johnston, Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull

Doubtful: Georgios Giakoumakis

Suspension: None

Livingston vs Celtic Predicted XI

Livingston Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maksymillian Stryjek (GK); James Penrice, Ayo Obileye, Jack Fitzwater, Nicky Devlin; Stephane Omeonga, Jason Holt, Scott Pittman; Alan Forrest, Bruce Anderson, Joel Nouble

Celtic Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

Livingston vs Celtic Prediction

Livingston have been in impressive form of late and this gives them extra impetus to go all out for victory against Celtic. A win for the hosts would further solidify their European aspirations and would likely prove to be a tough test for the visitors.

Celtic, for their part, might be favorites, but they will take nothing for granted in a game they have to win to stay ahead of arch-rivals Rangers in a gripping title race. Home advantage could see Livingston get on the scoresheet but we are backing the visiting side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Livingston 1-2 Celtic

Edited by Manas Mitul