Livingston vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the Scottish Premiership, fourth-placed Livingston will entertain second-placed Rangers at the Almondvale Stadium on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games with a comfortable 3-1 win at home over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago. They were unable to continue that form in the Scottish Cup, though, losing 3-0 against Inverness.

Rangers, meanwhile, extended their winning run in the league to five games, beating Ross County 2-1 at home, thanks to goals from Malik Tillman and Borna Barisic. They continued their winning run in the Scottish Cup too, beating Partick Thistle 3-1 at home.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 42 times across competitions since their first meeting in the Premiership in 2001. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 30-3.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 16 meetings against the hosts, winning 14 times.

The visitors have won in their last four trips to the Almondvale Stadium, scoring nine goals and conceding twice.

Rangers have won nine of their last ten league games, scoring at least twice in their last seven.

Livingston are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Premiership, winning twice.

Rangers are on a five-game winning run in away games, keeping three clean sheets.

Three of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Rangers keeping three clean sheets.

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

All three of Livingston's wins against Rangers have come at home, but they are winless against the visitors since 2018. They have scored just three goals in their last four meetings against Rangers.

Rangers, meanwhile, head into the game in great form, recording wins in all but one of their games in 2023. They have a solid record in away games against the Lions and should be secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Livingston 1-2 Rangers

Livingston vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Malik Tillman to score any time - Yes

