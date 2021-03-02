Livingston vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

The beaten Scottish League Cup finalists take on the runaway Scottish Premier League leaders when Livingston host Rangers on Wednesday night.

In what was one of the biggest days in their history, Livingston fell just short against St. Johnstone at Hampden Park on Sunday. They went down 1-0, with Shaun Rooney scoring the only goal of the game.

Full-time - Livingston 0-1 St Johnstone.



The Saints win the #BetfredCup here at Hampden Park.

Livingston are also having a commendable season in the league. They currently sit in fifth position, with 40 points from 29 games. They have two games in hand over fourth-placed Aberdeen, but are eight points behind the Dons.

Rangers, on the other hand, need just seven more points to mathematically wrap up the title and end Celtic's nine-year reign as Scottish champions.

This fixture was scheduled for the weekend, but had to be postponed because of the League Cup final.

📅 MARCH 📅



👉 Wed 3 | Livingston (A) | 6pm

👉 Sat 6 | St Mirren (H) | 3pm

👉 Thu 11 | Slavia Prague (A) | 5:55pm

👉 Thu 18 | Slavia Prague (H) | 8pm

👉 Sun 21 | Celtic (A) | 12 noon pic.twitter.com/TgVqcpd2sH — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 1, 2021

Steven Gerrard's side have had just about a week's rest since they played their Europa League round of 32 second leg against Royal Antwerp. The Scottish side won that match 5-2, securing progression to the next round 9-5 on aggregate.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have won 23 of the last 34 matches against Livingston, losing just three of those games.

Livingston form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Livingston vs Rangers Team News

Livingston

Keaghan Jacobs has a foot injury and Alan Lithgow has a hip issue, which has ruled them out of this game.

Injured: Keaghan Jacobs, Alan Lithgow

Suspended: None

Rangers

Captain James Tavernier has been ruled out with a knee problem, meaning Nathan Patterson is likely to play at right-back.

Kemar Roofe remains sidelined, while Leon Balogun's involvement is in doubt with a back injury.

Injured: James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe

Doubtful: Leon Balogun

Suspended: None

Livingston vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Stryjek; Nicky Devlin, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Julien Serrano; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Craig Sibbald, Scott Pittman, Josh Mullin; Scott Robinson

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are having such a special season that it is difficult to look beyond them emerging victorious in any game, especially domestically.

Even though Livingston have had a good season so far, we are predicting that they will be no match for the champions-elect in this game.

Prediction: Livingston 0-2 Rangers