Rangers maintained their 100% start to the season as they eased past St Johnstone in their 3-0 win at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard's men moved to the top of the standings thanks to their superior goal difference over second-placed Hibernian.

Well done lads! +3 and another clean sheet - on to the next one! @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/k0X9USbWQJ — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) August 13, 2020

Rangers are the only side in the Scottish Premiership this season to have not conceded a single goal so far, and it looks like they can maintain the status quo when they travel to the Tony Macaroni Stadium at Livingston on Sunday.

The Gers are strong favourites heading into the fixture against a side that has yet to record a win in three league fixtures. Here we take a look at what this match has to offer.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Livingston and Rangers have faced each other 22 times across all competitions. Rangers have 16 wins to their name while the Lions have only two, with four games ending in draws.

The Glasgow-based outfit have won the last six meetings between the two sides, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one goal. Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the joint top-scorer in the fixture with four goals.

Livingston vs Rangers Form Guide

Livingston form guide: L-L-D

Rangers form guide: W-W-W

Livingston vs Rangers Team News

Livingston Team News

Gary Holt will be without Alan Lithgow, who has not played since December on account of a hip injury. Midfielder Steve Lawson broke his foot last month and is not expected back before September.

Both players are long-term absentees and apart from the duo, Holt will have a full squad to choose from. He has used the same 10 players in his starting XI in the previous three games and no surprises are expected against Rangers.

Injured: Steve Lawson (broken foot), Alan Lithgow (hip)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers Team News

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be looking to maintain his side's blistering start to the campaign on Sunday

Gerrard will be without Nikola Katic, who is sidelined due to a knee injury but he might be able to call on veteran striker Jermain Defoe, who resumed full training after their win over St. Johnstone. Defender Nikola Katic remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Meanwhile, their July signing Leon Balogun picked up an injury against St. Johnstone and had to be taken off in the 46th minute.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor was not named in the squad for their last two games but is expected to be available for the game. Jon McLaughlin has been great between the posts for them and might keep his position ahead of McGregor on Sunday.

Injured: Nikola Katic (knee), Leon Balogun (thigh)

Doubtful: Jermain Defoe, Allan McGregor

Suspended: None

Livingston vs Rangers Predicted XI

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robby McCrorie; Jack Fitzwater, Ciaron Brown, Jon Guthrie, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair; Marvin Bartley, Craig Sibbald; Alan Forrest, Scott Pittman, Scott Robinson; Lyndon Dykes

Rangers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Joe Aribo, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers got off to an amazing start this season, winning three games on the trot. They have been solid defensively and have kept clean sheets in all of their games so far.

Livingston, on the other hand, have only earned one point of a possible nine and might struggle against Gerrard's side. Though Balogun's injury may have slightly weakened Rangers' defence, it is difficult to imagine an outcome other than a win for the league leaders on Sunday.

Final Verdict: Livingston 0-2 Rangers