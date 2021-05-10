Livingston vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21 

Livingston welcome Rangers to the Tony Macaroni Arena for the penultimate matchday in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on home turf. Callum Hendry and Ryan Hedges scored second-half goals to render Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' late strike a mere consolation.

Rangers picked up a morale-boosting 4-1 victory against arch-rivals and city rivals Celtic. Kemar Roofe scored a brace to extend the Gers' unbeaten run against Celtic to seven games.

Steven Gerrard's side have already been confirmed as league champions and have nothing but pride to play for. Livingston will be seeking a win to usurp St. Johnstone into fifth position.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head

As expected, Rangers have a superior head-to-head record. They have 24 wins and eight draws in their last 35 games, while Livingston have just three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on 3 March 2021 when a late goal from Alfredo Morelos was enough to give the champions a 1-0 away win.

Rangers are on the verge of finishing the campaign unbeaten, having won 30 and drawn six of their 36 league games to date. However, they suffered a shock penalty shootout defeat to St. Johnstone in the Scottish FA Cup quarterfinals.

Livingston are on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, with one of those defeats coming in a penalty shootout ouster by Aberdeen in the FA Cup.

Livingston form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Livingston vs Rangers Team News

Livingston

Two players have been ruled out for the hosts through injury. Gavin Reilly (hamstring) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager David Martindale.

Injuries: Keaghan Jacobs, Gavin Railly

Suspension: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack (calf), Nikola Katic (ACL), Filip Helander (knee), Scott Arfield (ankle) and Leon Balogun (achilles) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Rangers.

Injuries: Leon Balogun, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Nikola Katic, Ryan Jack

Suspension: None

Livingston vs Rangers Predicted XI

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maksymilian Stryjek (GK); Jackson Longridge, John Guthrie, Jack Fitzwater, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Craig Sibbard, Scott Pittman, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas; Matej Poplantik

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Jack Simpson, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers will be in buoyant mood following their derby victory over Celtic. Livingston have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks and should not pose much of a problem for the capital side as they look to finish their campaign unbeaten.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Rangers