Livingston vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Livingston and Rangers will trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership matchday 15 fixture on Sunday.
The hosts played out a 1-1 draw away to St. Mirren in their most recent league game last weekend. Jamie McGrath and Nicky Devlin scored second-half goals to ensure parity was restored at full-time.
Rangers booked their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League with a 2-0 home win over Sparta Prague on Thursday. Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos scored a brace to guide his side to victory.
The Ibrox outfit will turn their attention to domestic competition where they still lead the way in their quest to successfully retain their league crown. Livingston sit in 10th spot, having garnered 13 points from 13 matches.
Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head
Rangers have 27 wins from their last 38 games against Livingston. Eight matches ended in a share of the spoils while the home side were victorious on three occasions.
Their most recent clash came in September. Goals from Kemar Roofe and Morelos helped the capital side secure a 2-0 victory to progress to the semifinal of the Scottish League Cup.
Livingston form guide: D-D-D-W-W
Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W
Livingston vs Rangers Team News
Livingston
Adam Lewis is still sidelined with a broken foot while Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman are doubts for the game. Keaghan Jacobs has been sidelined for a week with an injury.
Injury: Adam Lewis, Keaghan Jacobs
Doubtful: Jackson Longridge, Scott Pittman
Unavailable: Daniel Barden
Suspension: None
Rangers
Nnamdi Ofoborh and Filip Helander are still ruled out with heart and knee issues respectively. Kemar Roofe is a doubt for the game.
Injuries: Filip Helander
Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh
Doubtful: Kemar Roofe
Suspension: None
Livingston vs Rangers Predicted XI
Livingston Predicted XI (3-4-3): Maksymilian Stryjek (GK); Tom Parkes, Jack Fitzwater, Nicky Devlin; Cristian Montano, Stephane Omeonga, Jason Holt, Jack McMillan; Odin Bailey, Andrew Shinnie, Bruce Anderson
Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis; John Lundstram, Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi; Alfredo Morelos
Livingston vs Rangers Prediction
Rangers will still be smarting from their elimination from the Scottish League Cup by Hibernian but Thursday's victory over Sparta Prague would have restored confidence.
Livingston are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions and could be buoyed to take the game to their visitors. Their improved form could make them a tough nut to crack but we are backing the defending champions to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Livingston 1-2 Rangers