Livingston vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Livingston will welcome Rangers to the Almondvale Stadium in their 2022-23 Scottish Premiership opener on Saturday.

The home team got their season underway earlier this month as they took part in the group stage of the Scottish League Cup. They finished second in Group G and were able to secure a place in the next round of fixtures. They secured a 2-0 win over Kelty Hearts on Saturday at home in their final group stage fixture and will head into this clash with their heads held high.

Rangers played a few friendly games during the pre-season and concluded the same with a 2-1 defeat at the Ibrox Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur. They finished second last season, losing out on the league title to arch-rivals Celtic by four points. Winning the title back will be their number one priority this season.

Both sides will be looking to get their campaigns off to winning starts, so this game should make for an interesting watch.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 40 times across all competitions thus far. Glasgow-based Rangers have a clear upper hand against their eastern rivals. They enjoy a 29-3 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared eight times between the two sides.

Rangers are on a six-game winning streak in this fixture, conceding just one goal in that period.

Livingston form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Livingston vs Rangers Team News

Livingston

Tom Parkes faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. There are no other reported absentees for the Lions. New signing Shamal George is expected to be handed his debut here.

Injured: Tom Parkes

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Rangers

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander are long-term absentees with their respective injuries. Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are on their way back from injuries, but the game is coming too soon for the duo. Nnamdi Ofoborh remains sidelined with a heart-related problem.

New reinforcement Ridvan Yilmaz is yet to receive his work permit and remains unavailable for selection here.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Unavailable: Ridvan Yilmaz, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Livingston vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); John Souttar, Connor Goldson, Borna Barišić, James Tavernier; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Scott Wright, Antonio Čolak, Ryan Kent

Livingston (4-3-3): Shamal George (GK); Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater, Ayo Obileye, Jackson Longridge; Scott Pitman, Jason Holt, Stephane Omeonga; Bruce Anderson, Esmaël Gonçalves, Jon Nouble

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

Livingston have scored eight goals in Scottish League Cup fixtures and look in good form, but have a poor record against the Gers. Rangers have a few absentees for their campaign opener but pack enough of a punch to dominate the proceedings in this fixture.

Rangers have kept five clean sheets in their last six games against the hosts and, thanks to their dominance in recent fixtures, we back them to kick off their league campaign with a win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Livingston 0-2 Rangers

