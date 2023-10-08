“Loan Messi to Barcelona” “Ronaldo would never” - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami crash out of MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch, marking a significant moment for Inter Miami in their clash against FC Cincinnati, but he wasn't able to secure the win for them. Having previously been instrumental in the Herons' Leagues Cup journey, much was expected of him, but his inability to find the target from set-pieces saw them lose 1-0.

In Fort Lauderdale, it was an evenly poised first half, but Inter Miami dominated in terms of attempts at goal. With a staggering 10 shots as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three, the chances of breaking the deadlock were in Miami's favor.

Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati's manager, emphasized the need for his team to play with "more courage" (via USA Today) after their lackluster first-half display. His words seemed to have spurred his team on as they later clinched the game.

The 55th minute saw Lionel Messi making his much-anticipated entrance, met with thunderous applause from the gathered fans at their home stadium. The forward has struggled with injury in recent weeks and hadn't played for the Herons since September 20.

Shortly after his return, a foul on the legend by Cincinnati's Matt Miazga led to a promising free-kick opportunity. However, Lionel Messi's attempt sailed disappointingly over the bar, missing the chance to edge his side ahead.

The visitors, rejuvenated and focused, began to take control. Drake Callender, Inter Miami's goalkeeper, was constantly called into action, making crucial saves against Brandon Vasquez and Aaron Boupendza.

However, the decisive moment came when a well-timed shot from Yuya Kubo was skillfully parried by Callender, only for the rebound to fall perfectly for Alvaro Barreal. The defender confidently placed the ball into the net in the 78th minute.

As the clock ticked towards the end, Lionel Messi was presented with another golden opportunity in the dying minutes of the game. Yet, similar to his earlier attempt, his free-kick failed to find the target. This marked a bitter end to Inter Miami's hopes of advancing in the MLS post-season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to their loss, with one fan saying:

“Loan Messi to Barcelona”

Another compared Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming Ronaldo wouldn't have lost the match:

“Ronaldo would never”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami's playoff hopes washed away despite Lionel Messi's return

The audience in Miami was eager to witness Lionel Messi's return from injury, hoping his brilliance would ensure Inter Miami's playoff contention. However, even the prowess of one of football's greatest couldn't avert the Herons' 1-0 defeat, a result that subsequently extinguished their playoff aspirations.

A major factor determining Miami's fate was the performance of both D.C. United and CF Montreal. Their victories meant that only a win could have kept the Herons' dream alive. But as the rain poured down, so did the chances of clinching that all-important victory.

Having missed Inter Miami's last four games, Lionel Messi's game exhibited signs of rustiness. As much as fans have witnessed his exceptional ability to turn games around single-handedly, this was an instance where his genius did not suffice.