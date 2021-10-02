Locomotiv Moscow vs Rostov prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Locomotiv Moscow are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 league season when Rostov come to the RZD Arena on Sunday.

With four wins and five draws from nine top-flight games, the Parovozy are currently third in the Russian Premier League standings. They are the only side besides defending champions FC Zenit yet to taste defeat.

However, their form hasn't been totally convincing in recent games, winless in their last four including a 2-0 loss to Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday.

They'd be desperate to return to winning ways and get their campaign back on track.

Rostov's form might further boost their hopes, as Selmashi are languishing second-from-bottom in the table with just one win in nine games.

It has also seen them change manager twice already this season. Valeri Karpin and Yury Syomin both got the boot in the last two months, leaving Zaur Tedeyev as the caretaker manager.

Locomotiv Moscow vs Rostov Head-To-Head

Locomotiv Moscow have a dominant record against Rostov, winning 23 of their last 44 clashes, and losing only seven times.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 4-1 rout of the visitors.

Locomotiv Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Rostov Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Locomotiv Moscow vs Rostov Team News

Locomotiv Moscow

The home side have quite a few injury concerns, with as many as six players unavailable for selection due to injuries. Russian star Anton Miranchuk, who's nursing a problem in the tendon. Maciej Rybus, Tin Jedvaj, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev and Murilo Cerqueira are all out due to their respective injuries.

Head coach Marko Nikolic is also missing his first-choice goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato. The Brazilian is suspended from the clash for getting sent off in their last domestic game against Khimki.

Daniil Khudyakov and Andrey Savin will be competing for a starting berth in goal.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Maciej Rybus, Tin Jedvaj, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Murilo Cerqueira

Suspended: Guilherme Marinato

Rostov

Selmashi's caretaker manager Zaur Tedeyev does not have any fitness concerns going into the match owing to an injury-free squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Locomotiv Moscow vs Rostov Predicted XI

Locomotiv Moscow (4-3-3): Daniil Khudyakov; Dmitri Zhivoglyadov, Dmitri Barinov, Pablo, Dmitri Rybchinsky; Konstantin Maradishvili, Daniil Kulikov, Alexis Beka; Fyodor Smolov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Tino Anjorin.

Rostov (3-5-2): Sergei Pesyakov; Bastos, Maksim Osipenko, Dennis Hadzikadunic; Denis Terentyev, Kirill Folmer, Armin Gigovic, Danil Glebov, Nikolai Poyarkov; Dmitriy Poloz, Pontus Almqvist.

Locomotiv Moscow vs Rostov Prediction

Neither side is in a good run of form right now, but Moscow are still unbeaten in the league and the struggling Rostov don't look well-placed to end that run.

It may be a tough encounter but we're putting our money on the home side to prevail.

Prediction: Locomotiv Moscow 2-1 Rostov

