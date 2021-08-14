Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Lokomotiv Moscow host Zenit at the RZD Arena in the Russian Premier League on Sunday. Both sides have had strong starts to the season so far.

Lokomotiv are unbeaten in their three league games, winning two of them. Marko Nikolic's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Ufa last time out. A win on Sunday could potentially see them finish the weekend at the top of the league.

Zenit have had a perfect start to their season, winning all three of their opening league fixtures. Sergey Semak's side are currently top of the league on goal difference and will go into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Krasnodar.

This will be a great chance for Zenit to potentially extend their lead at the top of the table.

Both sides will be battling for supremacy in this top-of-the-table clash, and that is sure to make for an exciting matchup on Sunday.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Lokomotiv Moscow, winning three of them.

Zenit beat Lokomotiv 3-0 in the Russian Super Cup finals last month. Goals from Daler Kuzyaev, Sardar Azmoun and Aleksandr Yerokhin were enough to secure Sergey Semak's side the victory.

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide: L-W-W-D

Zenit Form Guide: W-W-W-W

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Team News

Barinov in action for Lokomotiv

Lokomotiv Moscow

Dmitri Barinov will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Murilo Cerqueira is still out due to a leg injury he picked up at the end of last month.

Injured: Murilo Cerqueira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dmitri Barinov

Zenit

Zenit have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Krasnodar last time out. New signing Claudinho should make his debut against Lokomotiv on Sunday but will most likely start on the bench.

Magomed Ozdoev is still unavailable after injuring his knee ligament last month.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guilherme; Maciej Rybus, Stanislav Magkeev, Pablo, Dmitri Rybchinskiy; Alexander Silyanov, Daniil Kulikov, Anton Miranchuk; Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov

Zenit Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Zenit Prediction

Both teams are in great form and this should come to the fore on Sunday. However, Zenit have looked unstoppable recently and should be able to come away with the victory.

We predict a well-contested game, with Zenit coming out on top.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Zenit

