Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for Arsenal Forward

New West Ham United signing

What's the rumor??

Lucas Perez finally finds an escape route as West Ham United sign the Arsenal forward for a meagre amount of £4m as reported by The Football London.

He arrives at the London club after spending two years on the bench for the Gunners.

In case you don't know

He arrived from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna two summers ago for a reported fee of £17m. An arrival in the capital city, the Spaniard couldn't force his way into the starting lineup as he had the likes of Theo Walcott, Oliver Giroud, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi and even Danny Welbeck (yes you read that right) ahead of him in the pecking order.

As he was not in plans of Wenger, he rejoined his former club Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal in 2017/18 where he scored nine times in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Heart of the matter

Following the departure of The legendary Arsene Wenger, coupled with the arrival of Emery as head coach, 29-year-old had to be in search of new pastures.

He also didn't play a part in the pre-season friendlies against Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Lazio marking towards his towards the exit door.

It's clear that he has no future at the North-London club and could be one of those who will move before Thursday's deadline day.

Many other foreign clubs were interested in signing the Spaniard, but it seems that the Hammers have won the race.

And according to Gazzeta dello Sport journalist, Nicolo Schira, the irons will sign Perez and there have been suggestions that the fee is in the region of £4m.

The Gunners are taking a significant loss on him as they signed him for a reported fee of £17m.

Rumor Probability: 9.5/10

Perez is looking for regular game time and wants to restart his career. He must be thinking of doing so by staying in the most competitive league in the world and the prospect of working with Manuel Pellegrini might too tempting to be turned down. And many credible sources can confirm the same.

What's next???

A move to London stadium would take United's total signings up to nine in total. They have been fairly impressive in the transfer window by signing some quality players after hiring a world-class and Premiere league proven manager in the form of Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Hammers have already captured Wilshere(on free), Ryan Fredricks, Lukasz Fabianski, Issa Diop, Andriy Yarmolenko, Fabian Balbuena, Felip Anderson and Xander Silva from their respective clubs.

They start their PL campaign against heavy-weights Liverpool on 12th of August in the historic stadium of Anfield.