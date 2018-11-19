×
Long-term signings Arsenal should go for | Premier League 2018/19

Ranjib Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.44K   //    19 Nov 2018, 16:27 IST

Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Arsenal Football Club is changing and its changing really fast. After Arsene Wenger's departure, it was very important for the club's hierarchy to find an ideal successor who can maintain Arsenal's status which was achieved under Wenger era. The plan was the seeds planted at Highbury shouldn't stop growing like in the case of Manchester United.

Arsenal's board of directors excelled in their vision by hiring Unai Emery from PSG. But Sven Mislintat's appointment was the masterstroke, the masterstroke which will keep Arsenal's flag flying high for the coming years, the masterstroke which will see some of world's unheard talent playing in the first team at Arsenal.

The current Arsenal team has several loopholes in their starting XI's and in their bench. They lack a genuine young and matured ball playing Central Defender ( Arsenal have leaked 15 goals, the most goals conceded among the top 5 Premier League teams).

They lack a genuine pacy out and out winger, who can put the burdens off from the teams defense in counter attacks.

They also need some one who can replace departing Welshman Aaron Ramsey. Although they have their very own academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe, he needs 1-2 seasons to get in the starting XI's. (maybe a loan move like Reiss Nelson will work).

They need reinforcement at their Left back position, which is pretty much weakened after injury of Nacho Monreal.


Arsenal's head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat had already repaid the club's trust by making some extra-ordinary signings for future. But if he is also planning big, in terms of signing players with extra-ordinary long-term potential for the betterment of Arsenal Football Club, let's have a look at some of them.

  1. Ismaila Sarr
Ismaila Sarr
Ismaila Sarr

Ismailar Sarr at his young age is attracting interest from all over Europe. His attacking prowess had Barcelona knocking on the door of the then FC Metz player but he chose to move to Rennes.

He would make a great addition to Arsenal's attack thanks to his versatility.

Age: 20

Current Club: Stade Rennais (contract until 2021)

Position : Center Forward/ Left Wing/ Right Wing (He scored from all positions)

Transfer Market Value : 12.6m Euros


Ranjib Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
