Looking back through the 14 years since Messi's debut for Barcelona

Lionel Messi

It has been 14 years since Lionel Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona and since then, he has achieved a lot that even breaking records has been his weekly habit.

Currently, Messi can now be tagged as the greatest of all time due to the number of awards he got for his club but what has he achieved so far. We look at the numbers produced by the little man for FC Barcelona.

#1 563 goals in 648 appearances

With a knack for goal and his ability to slalom past the defenders, La Pulga has produced a tremendous amount of goals for the Catalan side making him the all-time highest goalscorer with 563 goals in 648 games.

Undoubtedly, he broke this record back in the 2013-14 season during a match against Osasuna where he scored his hat-trick. With this goal-scoring record, it also makes him the record goalscorer for the club in terms of European competition with 126 goals.

The little man is off on a hot start in this season as he already scored 11 goals in 11 competitive matches for the Cules. He's been the main man they've been relying on this season since the departure of Don Andres Iniesta.

Since the start of the season, the Catalan giants have handed him the captain's armband which has been long overdue. In terms of him leading the pack, he's been a total inspiration to the squad as he's the man who doesn't want to back down and wants to keep on fighting until the final whistle is blown.

We're only looking at the first fact about the little man in terms of his numbers. Need we say more? Yes indeed! It's not just about goal scoring. These goals he scored won them trophies as well.

