Looking through the eyes of Raheem Sterling against Spain

Raheem Sterling

Ending your drought is a great feeling, but ending your goal-scoring drought and your nation's away goal-scoring drought could send you to cloud nine.

This is what Raheem Sterling is enjoying as of the moment. After three years of not scoring for his nation, Sterling scored twice in their win against Spain away from home giving himself his first goals for England away from Wembley Stadium, and the Three Lions' first victory away in Spain since 1987.

⚽️ 16' Raheem Sterling

⚽️ 30' Marcus Rashford

⚽️ 38' Raheem Sterling



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England’s last away win in Spain came in 1987....#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/CvDfyIsw72 — UEFA Nations League (@UEFAEURO) October 15, 2018

But what exactly was going through Sterling's head in the build-up to their match against Spain in Seville? Since 2015, the Manchester City forward has been receiving stick from his critics and fans alike because of his inconsistent performances.

Up stepped Gareth Southgate, who believes in the power of youth. With Sterling under his radar, Southgate gave the 23-year old winger all his faith, and a chance to redeem himself. Southgate, a believer in hard work, trusted Sterling's capability to turn things around, and made him start the match against the 2010 World Cup winners.

He did exactly what the gaffer expected from him by breaking free in the 16th minute away from Marcos Alonso as he received a gorgeous pass from Marcus Rashford. Not only did he stay onside, but he also made David De Gea go the wrong way to score his first away goal for England.

Rashford ➡️ Sterling ⚽️



Raheem with an absolute boss finish to notch his first away goal for England. Finish. pic.twitter.com/p84mGwJfwQ — VERSUS (@vsrsus) October 15, 2018

It was also the first time Sterling had scored against De Gea in 13 appearances.

Raheem Sterling ends his 3 year run without an international goal (27 games).



It’s also the 1st time he’s scored past David De Gea, having not scored in 13 games v Man Utd when the Spain keeper has been involved pic.twitter.com/DF0J1L7xmF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 15, 2018

He gestured to the crowd as if asking them to scream louder for him or looking for his critics. Indeed, it was a magical moment.

Raheem Sterling Against 🇪🇸 oh my what about that for a finish pic.twitter.com/4LugeFeuVn — Guilherme Vitor Pro HD (@Gui7herme1) October 16, 2018

But he didn't stop there. He earned himself a brace as he positioned himself well to wait on a pass from Harry Kane. A play that started from Ross Barkley's cross found Kane inside the box. Sterling just had to tap the ball past De Gea.

16th minute: Raheem Sterling scores his first ever away goal for England ⚽️



38th minute: Raheem Sterling scores his second away goal for England ⚽️



44 appearances without one, then two in 22 minutes. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dc3rVO4ctB — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 15, 2018

And to top it all off, he didn't just score for England. He provided 21 accurate passes to his teammates, gained possession six times for his nation and ended the match with a 100% shot conversion rate. Now that's something to silence the doubters.

Raheem Sterling’s contribution for @England tonight

46 touches

Completed 21/28 passes, 1 chance created

6x possession gained (joint team high)

2 shots, 2 goals

1st international goals since v Estonia in Oct 2015 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4bKit3GpbH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 15, 2018

Will this be the start of a brighter future for Sterling?