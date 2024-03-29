Lorient vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31 2024

Struggling Lorient play host to high-flyers Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir this Sunday (March 31).

Lorient are currently in 15th place, just one point away from the relegation play-off spot and three from the drop zone itself. Brest, on the other hand, have surprised everyone this season and can now have one eye on UEFA Champions League qualification, as they are currently in 2nd.

So can Lorient upset their visitors this weekend or will Brest condemn them to further trouble?

Lorient vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient's recent results against Brest have been largely mixed, with three wins for each side in their last six meetings. However, it is worth noting that Brest hammered Lorient 4-0 when they last faced off in late December 2023.

After putting together a strong run of four wins in five matches, Lorient's form slipped again before the recent international break. Their last two games have seen them collect just one point, although that did come against a higher-level team in Monaco.

Likewise, Brest did suffer a mini-slump right before the break. After going unbeaten for 13 games between November 26 and March 3, they were beaten by Lens and then needed a late goal to rescue a point against Lille.

While they have tightened up their back line in recent games, Lorient's defence is still the worst in Ligue 1. They have conceded 49 goals, six more than bottom side Clermont.

In contrast, Brest have the joint tightest-defence in Ligue 1 right now. They have only let in 20 goals, putting them level with the equally tight Nice.

Lorient vs Brest Prediction

Judging by their overall form this season and their league places, it'd be very easy to pick Brest to win comfortably here. However, recent form suggests that this might be a tighter one to call than it appears on paper.

Despite Brest's recent wobbles and Lorient's upturn, however, the away side should still have enough about them to come through on top. Lorient's defence is extremely leaky, while Brest's remains a remarkably tough unit to crack.

Don't expect too many goals here, but an away win seems likely.

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Brest

Lorient vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in six of Brest's last seven games).

Tip 3: Brest to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Brest have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 14 games).