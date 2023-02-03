Lorient vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

Lorient host bottom side Angers at the Stade du Moustoir in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

Les Merlus were beaten 4-2 by Reims on Wednesday, relinquishing a two-goal advantage during a calamitous second half.

Enzo Le Fee put them in front in the 10th minute before Ibrahima Kone doubled their lead another 25 minutes later.

Folarin Balogun triggered Reims' comeback with a penalty just minutes before the break as Kamory Doumbia restored parity soon after the restart.

Balogun then completed his hat-trick by striking twice more as Lorient succumbed to their second defeat in three games and the sixth of the campaign.

With 35 points from 21 games, Lorient are down in seventh position in the league standings, 13 places above Angers, who look doomed to relegate this season.

Having won just twice and collected only eight points, Les Scoïstes are rock bottom in the table, 10 points adrift of safety.

Since beating Montpellier and Nice in consecutive games in September, Angers have lost every single top-flight match since then, a run that currently stands at 13.

Lorient vs Angers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have clashed 21 times of which Lorient have won eight and six to Angers.

Having won their last Ligue 1 match against Angers (2-1 in January), Lorient are looking to complete the league double over them for the first time in their history.

Lorient are unbeaten at home against Angers in Ligue 1 - hosting only Metz (7), Guingamp (5) and Troyes (5) on more occasions without defeat in the top-flight.

Lorient have lost five of their last nine Ligue 1 matches - as many as they had in their previous 20.

Angers have lost their last 13 consecutive league matches in history, the longest losing streak in the competition's history. With a total of 17 losses in 21 games, Angers have also set the unwanted record for most defeats at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

Lorient vs Angers Prediction

Lorient might not be in their best shape right now but Angers have been truly abysmal, losing their last 13 league games. Barring an epic revival, the visitors could lose here again.

Prediction: Lorient 2-0 Angers

Lorient vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lorient

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

