Lorient vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lorient take on Angers in a Ligue 1 match this weekend at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient are currently in 17th place, just outside the relegation zone, while Angers are in a mid-table 12th position.

Can Lorient pick up points that would allow their battle against the drop to continue or will Angers force them into further difficulty?

Lorient vs Angers Head-to-Head

Lorient were at one point Ligue 1’s bottom club this season, but they’ve clawed their way out of the relegation zone and have hopes of survival.

Their last match went a long way towards those hopes, as they defeated Bordeaux 4-1 in an extremely impressive performance.

Lorient have still lost far more games than they’ve won this season. But if they pick up a victory here, they could finish the weekend seven points clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Angers have very little to play for as they’re in a comfortable mid-table spot right now.

This appears to have affected their recent games. They are winless now in their last six and have lost their last three.

Worryingly, the goals have thoroughly dried up for Stephane Moulin’s side. In their last six games, they’ve managed just one goal.

The last time these sides played, though, Angers picked up a 2-0 win over Lorient – their first in six attempts.

Lorient form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Angers form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Lorient vs Angers Team News

Lorient

Lorient have just two players out with injuries, giving them a near-full strength squad for this game.

Injured: Jonathan Delaplace, Thomas Fontaine

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Only one player is definitely out for Angers – defender Enzo Ebosse – although a further five players are doubtful.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Abdoulaye Bamba, Souleyman Doumbia, Farid El Melali

Suspended: None

🗣️ Coach 𝙈𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙣 :



« Contre Monaco, on n'a pas laissé filer le match. À Lorient, on ira pour jouer, évidemment. Je n'aime pas que l'on évoque ce rôle "d'arbitre". C'est mal nous connaître de penser que l'on pourrait ne pas être concernés. »



➝ #FCLSCO pic.twitter.com/vOQKNGgv3Y — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) April 30, 2021

Lorient vs Angers Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Nardi, Trevoh Chalobah, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Jerome Hergault, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Vincent Le Goff, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Pierrick Capelle, Ibrahim Amadou, Thomas Mangani, Sada Thioub, Mathias Pereira Lage, Jimmy Cabot, Stephane Bahoken

Lorient vs Angers Prediction

Lorient have almost achieved what previously appeared to be an unlikely survival in Ligue 1, and this looks like another good game for them.

Angers’ form has fallen off a cliff recently and, given they have little to play for, their motivation is low in comparison to their opponents.

With that in mind, we expect a Lorient win in this fixture.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Angers