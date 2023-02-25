Lorient vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Seventh-placed Lorient will entertain 18th-placed Auxerre at Stade Yves Allainmat in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts returned to winning ways in the league after three games, as goals from Bamba Dieng, Romain Faivre and Julien Ponceau helped them beat Ajaccio 3-0 at home last Sunday.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games and picked up their first league win since October, beating Lyon 2-1 at the weekend. Following Moussa Dembele's first-half opener, Gaetan Perrin restored parity from the spot in the 51st minute before Jubal netted the winner two minutes later.

Lorient vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times across competitions since 1998. The visitors lead 9-4.

They met for the first time in Ligue 1 since 2012 in the reverse fixture in September, which Lorient won 3-1.

Auxerre are unbeaten in four games against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have won just once on their travels this season, losing four of their last five away league games.

Lorient are unbeaten in their last four home games in Ligue 1, scoring at least twice in three games while keeping clean sheets in their last two outings.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors at home.

Auxerre have the third-worst attacking and defensive record in the competition, scoring 21 goals and conceding 48 in 24 games this season.

Lorient vs Auxerre Prediction

Lorient are unbeaten in four meetings against the visitors but have a poor record at home, winning just once in eight games. They won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are eyeing their first league double against Auxerre.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to score in three of their last five away league games. They are winless on their travels since August and might struggle here. Nonetheless, they have seen an uptick in form recently, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Auxerre

Lorient vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Enzo Le Fee to score or assist any time - Yes

