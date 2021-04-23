Lorient vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Lorient face off with Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade du Moustoir.

Just one league place and four points separate these two sides, with Lorient in 17th and Bordeaux in 16th.

Lorient will hope to close the gap and drag Bordeaux into some trouble, but Bordeaux will aim to ensure that they avoid a relegation battle with a win.

Lorient vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

For a long time during 2020-21, it looked like Lorient were doomed to relegation. By the turn of the year, they had won just three matches and were deep in the drop zone.

However, a solid run that saw them lose just twice in 12 matches was enough to pull them out of the bottom three.

However, Lorient have lost their last two games, meaning they’re now just one point away from danger.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux were comfortably among Ligue 1’s mid-table sides, but a recent slide has sucked them into some trouble.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side have now lost 10 of their last 12 games, with their only win during that run coming over bottom club Dijon.

Four losses in their last four matches have left them floating just five points above the relegation zone.

Bordeaux do have hope, however, as they defeated Lorient 2-1 in January and have not lost to them in any of their last six meetings.

Lorient form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Bordeaux form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Lorient vs Bordeaux Team News

Lorient

Lorient will be without three players for this match due to injuries, with all three looking unlikely to feature until May.

Injured: Tiago Ilori, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have four players missing with injuries, including veteran defender Laurent Koscielny. Midfielder Tom Lacoux has also been suspended after his red card against Monaco.

Injured: Laurent Koscielny, Samuel Kalu, Dilane Bakwa, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Lacoux

A la suite d’un bilan clinique et d’imagerie, Laurent Koscielny présente une fissure du tendon calcanéen gauche.

Le Club lui souhaite de revenir le plus rapidement possible. pic.twitter.com/vFF8sehewe — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) April 20, 2021

Lorient vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer, Jerome Hergault, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Vincent Le Goff, Yoane Wissa, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Bordeaux predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Benoit Costil, Paul Baysse, Mexer, Loris Benito, Youssouf Sabaly, Yacine Adli, Jean Michael Seri, Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Hwang Ui-Jo, Nicolas De Preville

Lorient vs Bordeaux Prediction

With both sides in some difficulty, this is a tricky match to call.

Of the two sides, Bordeaux are probably slightly better on paper, with Ui-Jo carrying the greatest goal threat on the pitch.

However, the away side have also been on a major slide recently, meaning this is a big chance for Lorient to claw their way to safety. Overall, a draw seems like the most likely result.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Bordeaux