Lorient vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lorient face Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient are currently in 12th place in the table, while Bordeaux are sitting just one spot outside the bottom three in 17th.

Can Bordeaux pick up just their second win of the campaign, or will Lorient’s solid start continue?

Lorient vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

After a strong start that saw them lose just once in their first nine games, Lorient fell to defeat against Marseille last weekend.

The loss was a painful one, but in all honesty, Christophe Pelissier’s side have clearly improved from last season and look like a decent mid-table outfit these days.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, are really struggling for traction right now.

They’ve picked up just eight points from their opening 10 games and have won just once - against bottom side Saint-Etienne.

Bordeaux look toothless up front, but more worryingly, they’ve conceded the third-most goals in Ligue 1 thus far - a recipe for disaster no matter how you look at it.

Last season saw these sides split results with one win each, but in this fixture Lorient came away 4-1 winners.

Lorient form guide: D-W-D-D-L

Bordeaux form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Lorient vs Bordeaux Team News

Lorient

Lorient are missing Jeremy Morel, as the centre-back is out with a thigh injury. They have no suspension concerns ahead of the match.

Injured: Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Three of Bordeaux’s players are likely to miss out on this game due to injury. None of their players are suspended.

Injured: Mexer, Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Issouf Sissokho

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (5-3-2): Paul Nardi, Igor Silva, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine, Thomas Monconduit, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Ricardo Mangas, Otavio, Javairo Dilrosun, Jean Onana, Yacine Adli, M’Baye Niang, Hwang Ui-Jo

Lorient vs Bordeaux Prediction

Bordeaux might come into this one confident of a result after seeing Lorient fall apart last weekend, but it won’t be an easy match.

Lorient have looked like a much trickier prospect this season and will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s loss in style.

Also Read

With that in mind, we expect this match to end in a tight home win for Lorient.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Bordeaux

Edited by Peter P