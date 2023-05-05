Lorient vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2023

Lorient play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday.

Lorient currently sit comfortably in 10th place in the table, and given that they are 16 points from the drop zone, have very little to play for at this stage of the season. Despite this, they still pulled off one of the shocks of the season by beating Paris St. Germain last weekend.

Brest, meanwhile, are in 14th place, but are still only three points away from the relegation places. However, they are currently on their best run of the season, and are unbeaten in their last six games.

Lorient vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed. Lorient have beaten Brest in three of their last six meetings, losing the other three. In their most recent meeting at the Stade du Moustoir, Brest came away with a 1-2 victory.

Lorient’s stunning 1-3 win over Paris St. Germain last weekend was actually their first since March 12. They have in fact won just three of their last ten games.

Brest’s recent unbeaten run has seen them claim 12 points from a possible 18, and they have actually lost just once in their past eight games. That loss came to Paris St. Germain.

Despite their struggles, Romain del Castillo and Franck Honorat of Brest have registered six assists each this season, putting them amongst Ligue 1’s most productive players this season.

Brest have tightened their defence dramatically during their recent run. In their last eight games, they’ve conceded just six goals, something that is partly responsible for their climb up the table.

Lorient vs Brest Prediction

This game is slightly tricky to call. Both teams are evenly matched, and while Brest’s form is far better coming into this game, Lorient are coming off the back of their big win over PSG.

Brest clearly have more to play for, knowing that three points, or even a point, will probably cement their safety, but they can’t afford to take Lorient lightly after last weekend.

Overall, this game could be an entertaining one, but Brest’s toughened defence and stronger motivation could prove to be the difference-maker in the end.

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Brest

Lorient vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Brest’s last four games).

Tip 3: Brest to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Brest have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games).

Poll : 0 votes