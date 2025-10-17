Lorient vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19 2025

Lorient welcome Brest to the Stade du Moustoir in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday.

Lorient are currently in 13th place, while Brest are two spots above them in 11th. However, with just one point separating them in a truncated Ligue 1 table, these teams could easily flip places after this match.

So which team is likely to come out on top?

Lorient vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last four competitive games between these sides have seen results split, with two wins for Lorient and two for Brest. Last time at the Stade du Moustoir, though, Brest won 0-1 despite going down to ten men.

After pulling off a huge 4-0 win over Rennes in late August, Lorient have only won one of their last five matches. It was an excellent upset of Monaco, but Lorient's last match before the international break saw them well beaten by Paris FC.

Brest failed to win any of their opening four games this season and suffered a three-game losing streak between August 24 and September 14. However, they are now unbeaten in three, winning two of those games and keeping two clean sheets as well.

Despite sitting in a respectable spot for a newly-promoted team for now at least, Lorient's defence has been a worry this season. They have conceded 16 goals, the joint-most in Ligue 1 thus far.

Brest are currently the only side in Ligue 1 to have a goal difference of zero. They have scored eleven goals, but have also conceded the same amount, although it is worth noting that six of their eleven goals have come in their last three games.

Lorient vs Brest Prediction

Based on their position in the league, this should be a close game to call, particularly if Lorient come out in the same form that saw them beat Monaco.

However, despite being the away side, Brest really seem to have turned things around in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in three, appear to have tightened their defence, and confidence seems to be flowing for them.

Expect a relatively close game, but the prediction is Brest to just about edge things.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Brest

Lorient vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Brest to score in the first half - Yes (Four of Brest's last six goals have come in the first half).

Tip 3: Romain del Castillo to score or assist for Brest - Yes (del Castillo has five goal involvements in his last three games).

