Lorient vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Lorient face off against Brest at the Stade du Moustoir in a Ligue 1 clash.

Lorient are still in trouble right now, sitting in 17th place, while Brest seem settled in a mid-table 14th position.

Lorient will be desperate to make the most of home advantage to pick up three valuable points this weekend.

Lorient vs Brest Head-to-Head

Once firmly stuck in Ligue 1’s relegation zone, recent results have given Lorient a real chance of survival.

They’ve lost just two of their last 11 league games, and one of those losses came to title-chasing Lille.

Lorient have drawn their last three matches, but finally seem to have shored up their leaky defense. However, they only remain safe from relegation by one point at the moment, so every point is valuable.

Meanwhile, Brest have been around mid-table for the majority of the 2020-21 campaign thanks to their patchy form.

Most recently, Brest have collected two wins, three draws and three losses in their last eight – showing exactly why consistency is their big problem.

Their last match saw them record a 0-0 stalemate with fellow mid-table side Angers.

The last meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 win for Brest in September. Notably, Lorient have not beaten Brest in a competitive match in recent years.

Lorient form guide: W-D-L-D-D

Brest form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Lorient vs Brest Team News

Lorient

Lorient have a number of issues to deal with coming into this game. Six first-team players are out with injuries, while goalkeeper Paul Nardi is suspended.

Injured: Vincent Le Goff, Stephane Diarra, Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Morel, Thomas Fontaine, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Nardi

Brest

Brest will be without four players coming into the game, including first-team regulars Christophe Herelle and Ronael Pierre-Gabriel.

Injured: Mouez Hassen, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Christophe Herelle, Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Brest Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (3-4-3): Matthieu Dreyer, Andreaw Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Houboulang Mendes, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Adrian Grbic, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Peraud, Romain Faivre, Jean Lucas, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie, Irvin Cardona

Lorient vs Brest Prediction

The match could go either way thanks to Brest’s inconsistency and Lorient’s desperation for points.

Brest are capable of beating anyone on their day, but don’t really have a lot to play for at this stage.

However, they might still penetrate Lorient’s defense – making a draw the likely outcome.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Brest