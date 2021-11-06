Lorient vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lorient face off with Brest at the Stade du Moustoir in a Ligue 1 clash.

Lorient are currently in 13th place in the table while Brest are 18th.

Can Brest pick up their second victory in a row or will Lorient get back to winning ways?

Lorient vs Brest Head-to-Head

Lorient came unstuck pretty badly last weekend, winding up on the wrong end of a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Strasbourg.

The result left them without a win since September 22nd’s victory over Nice, having picked up just three points in the five games that have followed.

Worryingly, the goals appear to have dried up entirely for Christophe Pelissier’s side. No Ligue 1 team have scored fewer than their total of 12 thus far.

Meanwhile, Brest finally got off the mark last weekend, defeating Monaco 2-0 in their best performance of the campaign so far.

Michel der Zakarian will be hoping his side can continue this upturn in form, particularly as they’re now unbeaten in three games.

However, Brest have the same issues with scoring goals as Lorient, with just 14 thus far this season.

Last season saw the two sides split results, with both taking a single win. At the Stade du Moustoir, Lorient came away 1-0 victors.

Lorient form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Brest form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Lorient vs Brest Team News

Lorient

Three players are out with injuries, while Julien Laporte is suspended.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Armand Lauriente

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Julien Laporte

Brest

Two of Brest’s players are unavailable for this game due to injury.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29



📲 Découvrez la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian en intégralité avant bit.ly/2YhuIga 💬 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻: "Un beau combat !"📲 Découvrez la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian en intégralité avant #FCLSB29 💬 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝗿 𝗭𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻: "Un beau combat !"📲 Découvrez la conférence de presse de Michel Der Zakarian en intégralité avant #FCLSB29 👉 bit.ly/2YhuIga https://t.co/JkgQNXZL28

Lorient vs Brest Predicted XI

Lorient predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Jeremy Morel, Baptiste Mouazan, Igor Silva, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Vincent Le Goff, Enzo Le Fee, Terem Moffi, Sambou Soumano

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie

Lorient vs Brest Prediction

Given their poor record in front of goal, it would be foolish to predict a high-scoring game here.

However, after last weekend, the momentum may lie with Brest, particularly as Lorient are without two of their best attackers as well as a key defender.

With that in mind, we expect a tight away win for Brest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Brest

Edited by Peter P