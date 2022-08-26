Lorient vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2022

Lorient will face Clermont on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir in a Ligue 1 clash, with both teams looking to continue their decent start to the season.

After narrowly surviving relegation last campaign, Lorient are looking to improve this season. They have started relatively well, stunning Rennes on the opening weekend before drawing 2-2 with Toulouse.

Clermont, meanwhile, were predictably hammered by champions Paris St. Germain in their first match of the season. They have bounced back since then with two impressive wins, scoring five goals.

Like their hosts this weekend, Clermont only just survived the 2021-22 campaign, their first in Ligue 1. So they will be desperate for more traction here.

Lorient vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient’s last home game – which was supposed to see them face Lyon – was postponed due to an unacceptable pitch. That should be rectified by this weekend’s game.

Clermont have lost many players from their squad this summer, including last season’s top scorer Mohamed Bayo, who they are likely to miss heavily. Bayo scored 14 goals in 32 appearances last season.

Clermont are undefeated in their last five visits to the Stade du Moustoir across competitions, dating back well over a decade.

The last time the two teams faced off, Lorient came away with a 2-0 win. They avoided defeat in both games with Clermont last season despite suffering 18 losses overall.

The last time Lorient beat Clermont at home was in a Ligue 2 game in March 2005. For context, reigning champions Paris St. Germain finished ninth in Ligue 1 that season.

Lorient vs Clermont Prediction

This is a tricky game to pick, as the two sides are quite evenly matched. That's evidenced by their similar positions in last season’s table and starts to the current campaign.

On form, Clermont might come in with a little more confidence. They’ve won their last two games and look like a team on the rise, even though it’s difficult to judge Lorient after just two games.

This one could go either way, but the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Clermont

Lorient vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals - YES (The last nine games between these sides have feature less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score – YES (Neither side has failed to score in their last two league games.)

